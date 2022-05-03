Mother’s Day Walk for Peace crosses borders after hiatus

The annual event has been held virtually recently due to COVID restrictions

The Mother’s Day Walk for Peace has brought together people from both sides of the border annually since 1983. (Photo: Mother’s Day Walk for Peace)

Mothers are known for their kindess and love – celebrate this Mother’s Day with a peaceful walk across the border.

The 39th Annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace is scheduled for Sunday, May 8, after being held virtually for the past two years due to COVID restrictions.

The event will take place at the U.S. Canada Border Crossing on Highway 97 between Oroville and Osoyoos. Canadians walk from Haynes Point Provincial Park at 1 p.m. and Americans from the Oroville Library at noon.

A celebration including music, verse, and conversation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mother’s Day Walk for Peace has been an annual tradition since 1983, when American and Canadian activists met up to protest the testing of Cruise Missiles in Cold Lake, Alberta.

Those who are unable to walk may go to the border and greet the walkers from either side. Advance arrangements have been made with Canadian and U.S. authorities.

On the Canadian side, parking will be available, and border guards will be available to direct those who wish to participate to the meeting place.

The Mother’s Day Walk for Peace supports those who are affected by armed conflicts and war around the globe. Peace and friendship are key themes of this event, and people of all identities are welcome to attend.

More information can be found through the following contacts:

•Chesaw, Wa. : 509-485-3844

•Grand Forks: 250-442-8252

•Keremeos: 250-499-5417

•Kelowna: 250-860-6108

READ MORE: Founders Day returns in July to celebrate 125 years of Greenwood, B.C.

READ MORE: Quilters Create Comfort with Fabric, Thread

@audreyygunn

editor@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommunityEventsMother's DayNews