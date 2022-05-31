MLA Katrine Conroy visits Castlegar playground to highlight provincial funding

School District 20 superintendent Katherine Shearer (L) joined Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy to observe school children enjoying the playground at Twin Rivers/Castlegar Primary School on May 27. Photo: Betsy KlineSchool District 20 superintendent Katherine Shearer (L) joined Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy to observe school children enjoying the playground at Twin Rivers/Castlegar Primary School on May 27. Photo: Betsy Kline
The playground is a hit with local children. Photo: Betsy KlineThe playground is a hit with local children. Photo: Betsy Kline
(L-R) SD 20 Superintendent Katherine Shearer, Castlegar Primary Vice Principal Kim Desmarais, MLA Katrine Conroy and Twin Rivers principal Wendy Cutler. Photo: Betsy Kline(L-R) SD 20 Superintendent Katherine Shearer, Castlegar Primary Vice Principal Kim Desmarais, MLA Katrine Conroy and Twin Rivers principal Wendy Cutler. Photo: Betsy Kline
Students at Castlegar Primary School enjoy their playground. Photo: Betsy KlineStudents at Castlegar Primary School enjoy their playground. Photo: Betsy Kline
MLA Katrine Conroy Twin Rivers Castlegar Primary playground. Photo: Betsy Kline

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy visited the playground Castlegar Primary School last week to highlight funding the province has provided to build accessible playgrounds in the region.

Over the past four years, the province’s Playground Equipment Program has helped to fund playgrounds at six West Kootenay schools — Twin Rivers/Castlegar Primary, W.E. Graham Elementary, Winlaw Elementary, Fruitvale Elementary, Burton Elementary and Lucerne Elementary.

Since 2018, the provincial government has invested $30 million in the PEP to fund new playgrounds at 231 schools, benefiting more than 57,000 students and relieving parents of the pressure to fundraise for new playground equipment.

READ MORE: Castlegar’s Kinsmen Park playground reopens


