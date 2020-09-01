Missing cat comes back to Grand Forks family after 5 days in the wind

Nacho the cat’s mom says “the brat” is back, but the cat doors are closed

Nacho the cat came back to his Grand Forks home Sunday, Aug. 30, five days after he was reported missing. (Facebook/Shannon Atchison)

A wayward feline has been safely reunited with his human family in Grand Forks five days after the animal was reported missing.

“The brat has just returned finally and the cat doors are locked,” Shannon Atchison posted in a Facebook update about her cheddar-coloured cat, Nacho, Sunday, Aug. 31.

Nacho left his home near the intersection of Birch and Kenmore on Tuesday, Aug. 25, according to Atchison.

While she had been worried that Nacho would be taken by area coyotes, she said he barely touched his food when he decided to come back, leading Atchison to supsect her boy may have found himself a second home in the neighbourhood.

As luck would have it the cat did come back, just not the very next day, fives days later.

