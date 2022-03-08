Olga Hallborg (centre) was born in Ukraine. She has been rallying the community to show support for homeland. Photo: Jennifer Small

Olga Hallborg (centre) was born in Ukraine. She has been rallying the community to show support for homeland. Photo: Jennifer Small

Mir Centre hosts gathering for those shaken by Ukrainian conflict

A dialogue for peace was held at the Selkirk College Castlegar campus

People gathered at the Mir Centre for Peace at Selkirk College Sunday afternoon for a dialogue for peace.

The gathering was intended as a safe space for sharing thoughts, feelings, prayers, questions, ideas, knowledge and care surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This is an extremely upsetting time and the heartbreak is being felt across the world,” says Jennie Barron, chair of the Mir Centre for Peace. “Gathering together at a time like this to share what’s in our hearts and minds helps us grapple with what this means for those involved in the conflict and what we can do in response.”

Special guest participants included former local MP and peace activist Alex Atamanenko, president of the Kootenay Region United Nations Association J.J. Verigin, and local Ukrainian-Canadian representative Olga Hallborg.

RELATED: Castlegar woman organizes rally as Ukrainian hometown battered by airstrikes


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenayUkraine

 

Community members gathered at the Mir Centre for Peace at Selkirk College on Sunday. Photo: Jennifer Small

Community members gathered at the Mir Centre for Peace at Selkirk College on Sunday. Photo: Jennifer Small

Doukhobor leader J.J. Verigin spoke to the crowd at the Mir Centre for Peace on March 6. Photo: Jennifer Small

Previous story
Grand Forks’ food bank has busy year in 2021

Just Posted

Doukhobor leader J.J. Verigin spoke to the crowd at the Mir Centre for Peace on March 6. Photo: Jennifer Small
Mir Centre hosts gathering for those shaken by Ukrainian conflict

The Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival has become a wildly popular cultural event in the West Kootenay. Photo: Louis Bockner
Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival is back, with changes

Head Coach Tyson Soobotin (far left) and his father Kelly share a moment in the spotlight after the U-15 Bruins’ took the house league championships at Nelson Sunday, March 6. Photo courtesy of Rich Piché
Grand Forks’ U-15 Bruins sweep house league championships

Pastor Shaun Romano has been on eight missions to Ukraine since 2006. He, along with Gateway Christian Life Centre parishioner Chris Reid, of Trail, are part of a four-person Canadian team leaving for Poland next week to help Ukrainians displaced by war. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Trail pastor, parishioner join humanitarian mission for Ukraine