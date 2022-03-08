Mir Centre hosts gathering for those shaken by Ukrainian conflict

A dialogue for peace was held at the Selkirk College Castlegar campus

Olga Hallborg (centre) was born in Ukraine. She has been rallying the community to show support for homeland. Photo: Jennifer Small

People gathered at the Mir Centre for Peace at Selkirk College Sunday afternoon for a dialogue for peace.

The gathering was intended as a safe space for sharing thoughts, feelings, prayers, questions, ideas, knowledge and care surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This is an extremely upsetting time and the heartbreak is being felt across the world,” says Jennie Barron, chair of the Mir Centre for Peace. “Gathering together at a time like this to share what’s in our hearts and minds helps us grapple with what this means for those involved in the conflict and what we can do in response.”

Special guest participants included former local MP and peace activist Alex Atamanenko, president of the Kootenay Region United Nations Association J.J. Verigin, and local Ukrainian-Canadian representative Olga Hallborg.

RELATED: Castlegar woman organizes rally as Ukrainian hometown battered by airstrikes



newsroom@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenayUkraine