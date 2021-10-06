Midway artist Norm Ohlhausen said he’s been putting up dry-stack rock sculptures across the Boundary for 25 years. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Midway sculptor demonstrates rock-stacking at Grand Forks school

‘There’s no trick to it,’ says Norm Ohlhausen

School children at Dr. D. A. Perley Elementary tried their hands at rock sculpting Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Gathering at Perley’s outdoor Wilding Centre shortly after the morning bell, Mr. and Mrs. Mace’s sixth and seventh-graders took in a special hands-on demonstration by Midway sculptor Norm Ohlhausen. Artfully stacking stones can make for painstaking work, but the stoney medium has its advantages, he told his young audience.

Namely, you can pick up stones just about anywhere in B.C.

Let loose on the centre’s rock area, kids set about stacking all manner of small sculptures, ranging from snakes to tiny cairns.

“There’s no trick to it,” Ohlhausen told The Gazette. “It just takes patience, time, repetition and joy.”

The sculptor said he’d been inspired to take up his craft around 25 years ago. His sculptures can be seen along roadsides in Midway and Penticton.

For pictures of kids and their rocky works, pick up a copy of The Gazette’s Oct. 13 edition.

 

