Midway Partnership Fund donates to village fire department

Midway Fire and Rescue’s Jeremy Reid (left) and Chief Mike Daloise hold up a cheque brought by the Midway Partnership Fund’s Cheryl Petrie (centre) on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Photo courtesy of Van Atkinson

Midway’s volunteer fire department accepted a hefty donation by the Midway Partnership Fund (MPF) Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Chief Mike Daloise and firefighter Jeremy Reid welcomed the MPF’s Cheryl Petrie at the village fire hall, where she gave them a $3,000 cheque.

“The money was used for purchasing rope rescue equipment and training for the fire department,” Daloise said.

He and Reid were among six MFR members trained in emergency patient access and recovery in mid-September.

“We appreciate the support from the Partnership fund and the community at large,” Daloise continued, noting that the West Boundary Community Forest had also donated to the department’s training.

MFR volunteers have since used their new rope skills in the field, where firefighters scaled steep slopes to check car wrecks for passengers and fluid leaks. No passengers had to be rescued at those scenes Daloise said.

