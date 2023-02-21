Macmaster named Professional Forester of the Year

Dan Macmaster of Grand Forks presented with award from Association of BC Forest Professionals

Dan Mcmaster, MSFM, FPF, of Grand Forks (right) receives Professional Forester of the Year award from the Association of BC Forest Professionals' 75th president, and now past president, Garnet Mierau, RPF at the 75th annual ABCFP forestry conference and AGM, held February 8 - 10 in Prince George. photo submitted

Dan Macmaster, MSFM, RPF, of Grand Forks, is the 2022 Association of BC Forest Professionals (ABCFP) Professional Forester of the Year.

The Professional Forester of the Year award recognizes a Registered Professional Forester (RPF) for outstanding recent service to the profession of forestry and contributions to the betterment of forestry.

Macmaster was presented with the award during a ceremony held as part of the organization’s 75th annual forestry conference on February 10, 2023.

“Dan’s dedication to innovative and sustainable forest practices as well as his commitment to working with and consulting with community groups serve as an inspiration to all forest professionals who strive to ensure BC’s forests are sustainably managed for future generations” said Jamie Jeffreys, RPF, ABCFP in-coming president.

“Dan believes in managing multiple objectives across the landscape, developing new and strong relationships with First Nations, and stabilizing local rural communities with employment and sustainable economic opportunities.”

Macmaster is Vaagen Fibre Canada’s fibre manager, as well as forest manager for the West Boundary Community Forest and manager of the Osoyoos Indian Band’s forestry licences.

He has a Master’s degree in Sustainable Forest Management from UBC and is active on numerous boards, including the BC First Nations Forestry Council, BC Community Forest Association, Interior Lumber Manufacturers’ Association, and the Okanagan Nation Alliance’s forestry working group.

Macmaster was recently invited to join the BC Forestry Worker Supports and Community Resiliency Council, and believes providing learning opportunities related to forestry to young students is critical for the future well-being of forests and the forest industry.

The Association of BC Forest Professionals is responsible for registering and regulating the province’s 5,300 professional foresters and forest technologists