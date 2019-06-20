Locals win in Grand Forks Car Show

Chrome gleamed bright at the sixth-annual event

Dozens of classic cars rumbled their way to downtown Grand Forks on Saturday for the Sixth Annual Grand Forks Car Show. This year vehicles swapped the grass at City Park for the stalls along Market Avenue for parking spots, drawing the crowds downtown.

Parked in front of Thyme & Plate, John Lozanski’s jet-black Ford pick-up quietly sat to draw an audience. The former instrument technician with Environment Canada restored the 1941 model after spotting it, like a needle in a haystack.

First, Lozanski said, he saw the cab sitting in a farmer’s field in the Boundary in 2011. After getting closer, he found the bumpers and the truck bed too.

Having grown up in an air force family, lugging car parts around with every move just wasn’t feasible, he said. Despite that, the Grand Forks resident kept an affinity for cars through his life until he found his Ford in his retirement. A friend did the welding and Lozanski rigged up the vehicle’s finer systems.

Lining the street beside the ‘41 Ford, a pair of purple Porsches and other cars with chrome clearer than their rear-view mirrors entertained hundreds of visitors. Standing out (intentionally) like a K-car in a lot of Lamborghinis was the smashed-up body of one of the cars to be used at this fall’s demolition derby, a fate avoided by its neighbours on display.

Through the heat of the day, the judges were out as well to rate the vehicles based on two categories: Modified and Stock.

The 2019 winners of the Grand Forks Car Show were:

Modified

1. Rod Souder’s 1932 Ford Roadster from Grand Forks

2. Bruce Faulkner’s 1932 Ford Coupe from Grand Forks

3. Jon Fletcher’s 1949 Mercury 4700R from Grand Forks

Stock

1. Robert and Michelle Halishoff’s 1969 G5350 Buick from Penticton

2. Shane Gillis’ 1969 Dodge Super Bee from Christina Lake

3. Bob Waine’s 1967 Mercury Cougar From Christina Lake

Best Local Car

Brock and Deb Mark’s 1965 GMC Pickup

 

Cars were shined and buffed and ready to shine at the 6th Annual Grand Forks Car Show. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

John Lozanski beats the heat in the shade of his 1941 Ford pick-up. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

With its pristine interior, a cherry-red 1934 Plymouth from Colville, Wash., draws attention. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Hundreds walked around the classic cars parked on Market Avenue Saturday at the Grand Forks Car Show. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

This 1965 GMC took home the prize for “Best Local Car”. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

