(Above) Gallery 2 hosted the opening of the annual Boundary Showcase of the Arts on Saturday. The show, which featured 105 pieces by 58 different Boundary-area artists, is on display for two weeks only ending May 5. Artists, their friends and families were in attendance Saturday, and remarks were offered by Gallery 2 director/curator Tim van Wijk (pictured).

Local artists on display at Gallery 2

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

Each artist was permitted to submit two works in any medium. In addition to paintings, a wide variety of photography, sculpture, woodworking and fabric art was submitted.

Boundary artists got the opportunity to showcase their art to the community this week at Gallery 2 during the annual Boundary Showcase of the Arts. The show features the work of 58 local artists in a variety of mediums. Pictured, Alex Semenoff showcased his apricot wood bowls, chatting with Laurie Edeburn, who also had work on display in the showcase at the show’s opening reception on Saturday afternoon. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

