Live and Loud Auction raises money at Christina Lake

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

The auction raised over $9,000.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Well over a hundred people turned out at the Christina Lake Community Hall for the second annual Live and Loud Auction with auctioneer Bob Smith. This year’s auction proceeds went to benefit the Little Lakers Learning Centre. The Christina Lake Elementary PAC also participated, raising funds through the concession bar. All told over $9,000 was raised. PHOTOS BY KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Well over a hundred people turned out at the Christina Lake Community Hall for the second annual Live and Loud Auction with auctioneer Bob Smith. This year’s auction proceeds went to benefit the Little Lakers Learning Centre. The Christina Lake Elementary PAC also participated, raising funds through the concession bar. All told over $9,000 was raised. PHOTOS BY KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Well over a hundred people turned out at the Christina Lake Community Hall for the second annual Live and Loud Auction with auctioneer Bob Smith. This year’s auction proceeds went to benefit the Little Lakers Learning Centre. The Christina Lake Elementary PAC also participated, raising funds through the concession bar. All told over $9,000 was raised. PHOTOS BY KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Previous story
Thirty years and going strong: the choir looks back

Just Posted

Grand Forks remembers the Humboldt Broncos

The community gathered at a vigil on April 12.

Thirty years and going strong: the choir looks back

The Grand Forks Choral Society is celebrating its anniversary with a spring concert.

VIDEO: Property evacuated after mudslide closes Highway 3A

A mudslide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

RCMP annual report shows detachment issues, successes

Staffing shortages, travelling criminals were concerns in 2017

Medical staff weighs in on KBRH design

Changes coming to the regional emergency department.

VIDEO: Work is play for this B.C. avalanche rescue dog

CARDA certified Joss’s Job is to save lives — but to her, it’s all a game

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATE: Jordan funeral procession moves along Quadra Street

Late Victoria cop mourned by officers from numerous local, out-of-town jurisdictions

Government has no solution for dangerous stretch of Highway 1

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok met with the Ministry to talk about the dangers around Highway 1

B.C. couple caught in Kootenay Pass avalanche

Just after the ministry carried out avalanche control and opened the highway a Rossland couple was almost swept away by snow

Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with U.S. government

Disgraced cyclist reached $5-million settlement with sponsor U.S. Postal Service

2 B.C. men deemed heroes for saving man from fire

Fire on Coronation Avenue in Duncan sends one man to hospital

B.C. has highest C-section rate in Canada: report

Researcher says it’s not necessarily a bad thing

Whistler to open Canada’s first pod hotel

Pangea Pod Hotel to feature units big enough to fit a queen-sized mattress and not much else

Most Read