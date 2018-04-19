Live and Loud Auction raises money at Christina Lake

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

The auction raised over $9,000.

Well over a hundred people turned out at the Christina Lake Community Hall for the second annual Live and Loud Auction with auctioneer Bob Smith. This year’s auction proceeds went to benefit the Little Lakers Learning Centre. The Christina Lake Elementary PAC also participated, raising funds through the concession bar. All told over $9,000 was raised. PHOTOS BY KATHLEEN SAYLORS

