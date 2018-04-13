Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary celebrates 80 years

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 059 celebrated the 80th anniversary of their charter in Grand Forks on Sunday. The members of the ladies auxiliary continually support the Legion and the community through local events, fundraisers and donations. They are a small but mighty group whose enthusiasm and spirit are contagious. When you are working alongside them on any given function, they fill the air with laughter and comradery.

On Saturday the executive of Grand Forks Legion, on behalf of the membership, treated the ladies to a celebratory dinner to show them just how much they mean to our branch. President Terry Doody and auxiliary president Cecile Reed, in their speeches, echoed their sentiments of the support they have for each other.

If you would like to become a member of this wonderful organization and help to support veterans and the Grand Forks community, please drop into the Grand Forks Legion to inquire.