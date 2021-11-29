The Boundary Women’s Coalition provides a host of community resources for area women and children impacted by abuse. Photo courtesy of Joyce O’Doherty.

The Boundary Women’s Coalition provides a host of community resources for area women and children impacted by abuse. Photo courtesy of Joyce O’Doherty.

Last week of ticket sales for Boundary Women’s Coalition raffle

The winning ticket will be drawn Tuesday, Dec. 7

The Boundary Women’s Coalition (BWC) is hoping to sell more tickets for its Quilt Raffle Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Tickets are available for $2 each at the Boundary Women’s Resource Centre at 268 Market Ave. from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

The winning ticket will be drawn at the centre Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

For more information, please phone Joyce O’Doherty any time at 250 442 8658, or email her at jeodoherty@hotmail.com.

 

