Keith Smyth (Kootenay Savings Director At-Large) and children from the Kids’ Care Centre at St. Michael’s School. Kootenay Savings file

Keith Smyth (Kootenay Savings Director At-Large) and children from the Kids’ Care Centre at St. Michael’s School. Kootenay Savings file

Kootenay Savings Foundation continues community support

The Kootenay Savings Foundation has once again handed out their twice a year gifts to community organizations throughout the Kootenays.

The grants will provide a boost to a wide array of initiatives throughout the region – providing school supplies and financial literacy education for students, upgrading search and rescue equipment, enhancing outdoor recreation areas and facilities, and many other worthy causes that help strengthen communities.

“Twice a year, in the spring and the fall, our Community Foundation receives many inspiring grant applications for community programs and projects that will benefit current and future generations in our area,” said Aron Burke, Community Liaison for Kootenay Savings. “The diversity of applications this granting cycle was fantastic to see. There are a lot of dedicated groups out there devoting a ton of time and energy into building the kind of communities people want to be part of, and we’re thrilled to be able to support them in their work.”

The latest round of funding totals $48,250 and is split among the following organizations:

Beaver Valley Curling Club $5,000 Kitchen Vent Fire Suppression Upgrade

Camp Koolaree Society $5,000 Camp Washhouse Upgrades

Castlegar Snowmobile Association $5,000 New Groomer

Columbia Valley Search & Rescue $2,000 Radio Repeaters

Holy Trinity Trail $1,000 Skool-Aid Program

Junior Achievement BC $3,000 Bright Futures Classroom Education Program

Kimberley Indoor Sports Centre Society $5,000 Energy Efficient Lighting Installation

Kimberley Nature Park Society $2,000 Southwest Passage Boardwalk Project

Kootenay Boundary Environmental Education $2,500 Outdoor Learning Classroom Kits

Kootenay Robuster Dragon Boat Society $3,750 Christina Lake Boathouse

Nelson Sno-Goers Association $3,000 Meadow Mountain Cabin Construction

North Kootenay Lake Community Services $1,000 Child Car Seat Program

Rotary Club of Nakusp $5,000 Nakusp Natural Adventure Park

Selkirk Mountain Music Society $1,000 Mobile Community Stage

St. Michael’s Kids Care Centre $1,000 Outdoor Learning Space

Tadanac Residents Association $1,000 Reg Stone Playground Resurfacing

Trail & District Chamber of Commerce $2,000 Kootenay Teen Chef Club

READ ALSO: Kootenay Savings donates $50,000 to area food banks

READ MORE: Kootenay Savings donates to East Kootenay Foundation for Health


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Neil Muth Memorial Scholarships awarded to 4 students

Just Posted

Daryl Jolly, his wife Kerry Pagdin, their sons Cole Jolly (left) and Graeme Jolly, and their dogs Gracie and Clover. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College arts chair diagnosed with lung cancer, family launches fund drive

Daryl Jolly co-founded the college’s digital arts program

An ambulance waits to pick up an elderly couple injured in a vehicle collision in Christina Lake Monday, June 14. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Christina Lake collision under investigation, say Grand Forks RCMP

No one was seriously hurt in a two-car collision on Highway 3 Monday, June 14

TELUS is proposing to construct a 5G tower at Pople Park. Photo: Sheri Regnier
First 5G tower in Trail proposed for placement in popular park

TELUS has a consultation process open until June 28

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League met for their AGM and announced a number of new initiatives, new awards and changes in their executive committee, as well as the starting date for the 2021-22 season. Paul Rodgers file.
KIJHL announces start dates for 2021-22 season

Season set to begin Oct. 1 with league still following all health guidelines

South Slocan’s Ti Loran is among the recipients of this year’s Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship. Photo: Submitted
Neil Muth Memorial Scholarships awarded to 4 students

Students in Creston, South Slocan and Revelstoke are sharing the honour

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

White Rock’s Marine Drive has been converted to one-way traffic to allow more patio space for waterfront restaurants. (Peace Arch News)
Province promotes permanent pub patios in B.C. post-pandemic plan

More than 2,000 temporary expansions from COVID-19 rules

Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus students Ethan Reid, from left, Brenden Higgins, Ty Oviatt, Kaleb Alphonse, Nathan Kendrick and Landon Brink with RCMP officers Const. Nicoll and Const. Stancec. (Photo submitted)
RCMP thank 6 teens for helping prevent forest fire in Williams Lake

The students came across fire in a wooded area and used the water they had to try and extinguish the flames

There is an emergency shelter near the Golden Ears peaks. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Hiker fogged in on Golden Ears, spends 2 nights

Talon Helicopters, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue bring him home Monday

Annamie Paul, leader of the Green Party of Canada, speaks at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Green Leader Annamie Paul facing no-confidence motion from party brass

move follows months of internal strife and the defection of MP Jenica Atwin to the Liberals

Tulips bloom in front of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Day two of a full week of scheduled hearings will be heard in Federal Court today on a case involving Indigenous children unnecessarily taken into foster care by what all parties call Canada’s “broken child welfare system.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
AFN slams Ottawa for ‘heartless’ legal challenge of First Nations child compensation

2019 decision awarded $40,000 to each Indigenous child removed before 2006

Lindsay, Isla and Ethan Fischer & Maddie, Everly, Ray and Jessica Pressacc of the Tadanac Residents Association along with Aron Burke (Kootenay Savings Community Liaison) Kootenay Savings file
Kootenay Savings Foundation continues community support

The Kootenay Savings Foundation has once again handed out their twice a… Continue reading

Ivy was thrown out of a moving vehicle in Kelowna. Her tail was severely injured and will be amputated. (BC SPCA)
Kitten thrown from moving vehicle, needs help: Kelowna SPCA

The seven-week-old kitten had severe tail and femur injuries

A health-care worker holds up a sign signalling she needs more COVID-19 vaccines at the ‘hockey hub’ mass vaccination facility at the CAA Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, June 4, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of CanadaÕs largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Vaxxed to the max’: Feds launch Ask an Expert campaign to encourage COVID shots

Survey shows that confidence in vaccines has risen this spring

Most Read