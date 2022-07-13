Kootenay Savings Community Foundation awards over $123,000 in grants and bursaries

Bulletin staff

Kootenay Savings credit Union Foundation recently announced $65,000 in new grants.

“There are so many amazing community initiatives happening all across our region right now, and the diversity of applications this granting cycle was great to see,” shares Aron Burke, Community Liaison for KSCU. “We know how much time, effort and energy goes into helping make our communities stronger and more inclusive places to live, and we’re just so happy and proud to be able to support that work.”

The twenty-five local organizations benefitting from this latest round of funding include:

Beaver Valley Golf & Recreation Society $3,000 Restaurant & Pro Shop Upgrades

Central Kootenay Food Policy Council $1,100 Updated Food & Farm Directory

Dark Water Dragons (Kaslo) $1,000 Rowing Team UV Protection Shirts

JV Humphries School $700 Community Shelter/Outdoor Classroom

Kaslo Curling Club $1,000 Ice Maintenance Equipment Upgrades

Kimberley Gymnastics Club $5,000 Rebuild Gymnastics Club & Daycare

Kimberley Public Library $2,000 Large Print Shelving Upgrades

Lake Windermere District Lions Club $2,000 New Campground Development

Lardeau Opportunity LINKS Society $2,000 Laptop & External Hard Drive

Nakusp & Area Youth Society $1,200 Youth Summer Recreation Programming

Nelson Community Food Centre $5,000 Community Kitchen Renovation

Passmore Public Hall Association $5,000 Building & Grounds Upgrades

Peaks Gymnastics (Invermere) $5,000 New Training Facility

Rossland Arena Society $2,500 Arena Concession Upgrades

Rossland Public Library Association $2,000 After School Programs & All-ages Book Club

Rossland Scouts $2,500 Scout Hall Rejuvenation

Salmo Valley Trail Society $2,500 Trail Expansion

Sanctuary Pre-teen Centre (Trail) $2,500 Life Skills Program

Slocan Park Hall Society $2,500 Building Upgrades

Spark Society for Youth $1,000 Youth Food Club

Summit Community Services Society (Cranbrook) $2,000 Men’s Counselling & Support Group

Take A Hike Foundation $1,500 West Kootenay Education Program

Trail & District Chamber of Commerce $2,500 Kootenay Teen Chef Club

Valhalla Foundation for Ecology $8,900 Disabled-Access Nature Trails

VISAC Art Gallery (Trail) $1,000 New Small Kiln

Along with the recent grants, Kootenay Savings is also awarding $58,450 in bursaries and summer camp sponsorships to help local high school and post-secondary students pursue their dreams and goals.

READ: Kootenay Savings donates to East Kootenay Foundation for Health

READ: Kootenay Savings donates $50,000 to area food banks

a



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Andrew Creighton (Nelson Community Food Centre) & Amy Bell (KSCU Kaslo/South Slocan Branch Manager)

Peggy Vayro (KSCU Salmo Branch) & Abra Brynne & Marya Skrypiczajko (Central Kootenay Food Policy Council)