Kids in rural Grand Forks find first pussy willows of 2022

(L-R) Galloway brothers Mason (10) and Dayton (eight) hold up pussy willows found in Eholt on Family Day Monday, Feb. 21. Photo courtesy of Celinda Dayton

Pussy willows have been found in rural Grand Forks, marking a sure sign that spring is on its way to the Boundary.

The fuzzy buds were spotted Family Day Monday, Feb. 21, by Eholt brothers Mason and Dayton Galloway, whose mom Celinda photographed their discovery.

As per time-honoured tradition, the young Daytons are encouraged to claim their prize of a bright, shiny twoonie when they bring their pussy willows to The Gazette’s office at 7330 Second St. Gazette staff meanwhile await this year’s first buttercups, for which another $2 is up for grabs.

The spring equinox is set for 8:33 a.m. Sunday, March 20, according to the Government of Canada’s website.

