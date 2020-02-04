Jan. 31 open mic night takes over Jogas

The idea to start an open mic night at Jogas Espresso Café in Grand Forks came from employee Teka Diepenbeck, so she asked her boss if she could keep the coffee shop open after hours to try out the idea. On Jan. 31, musicians, coffee drinkers and eager listeners filtered through the café for more than three hours as live blues, folk and rock came through the speakers set up by Christopher Stevenson.
Though there’s no next date set for another open mic event, Diependeck said that the turnout at the first event of 2020 was encouraging and that she would look to do it again, much to attendees’ delight.
