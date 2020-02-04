Jan. 31 open mic night takes over Jogas

Local musicians played for several hours on Friday night at the downtown café

The idea to start an open mic night at Jogas Espresso Café in Grand Forks came from employee Teka Diepenbeck, so she asked her boss if she could keep the coffee shop open after hours to try out the idea. On Jan. 31, musicians, coffee drinkers and eager listeners filtered through the café for more than three hours as live blues, folk and rock came through the speakers set up by Christopher Stevenson.

Though there’s no next date set for another open mic event, Diependeck said that the turnout at the first event of 2020 was encouraging and that she would look to do it again, much to attendees’ delight.

@jensenedw

Jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Dan Harlow takes to the mic after serving as the rhythm section for much of the night. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Peri Best sings a tune written by a friend during the Jogas open mic night on Jan. 31. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Greg Sofonoff belts out the blues. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)