Interior Health providing vaccines catch-up program

Measles, mumps and rubella vaccines are available

Submitted

Following outbreaks of measles occurring around the globe, the Government of British Columbia launched a Measles Immunization Catch-Up Program to ensure children in B.C. are protected from measles. There are currently no active confirmed cases of measles in Interior Health.

As part of this provincial program, Interior Health is offering additional opportunities for children in the Interior to get caught up with the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine offers the best protection against measles.

Interior Health’s catch-up program includes offering vaccine through school-based immunization clinics, drop-in clinics at public health centres, and through community pharmacists.

The goal of this program is to ensure that getting children protected against measles is simple and convenient for parents across the region.

How can I get my child vaccinated?

The best way to start is to check your child’s immunization records to ensure they are up to date. If your child has not had any or only one measles vaccine, there are three ways to get your child vaccinated against measles as part of the catch-up program.

School-Based Immunization Clinics

Clinics in schools offer parents a convenient and accessible way to have their child caught up with immunizations.

In the coming weeks, Interior Health will be offering MRR immunization clinics in approximately 400 schools across the region for students in Grades 1-12. One dose of MMR vaccine will be offered at these clinics to students who require a first or second dose. School clinics are expected to run from early May to June.

A letter was sent to parents earlier this month providing information about the Measles Immunization Catch-Up Program. Consent packages will be distributed to parents/guardians of students in Grades 1-12 in the coming weeks.

Community Drop-In Clinics

Immunizations are also available at all community public health centres across the region for children in kindergarten to Grade 12 who do not have two documented doses of MMR. Normally, appointments are required. However, as part of the measles catch-up program, clinics have been staffed to accommodate drop-ins.

Drop in, or call ahead to schedule an appointment. Immunizations are available during business hours, Monday to Friday. For more information about the public health centre in your community and its hours of operations please visit https://immunizebc.ca/finder

Community Pharmacists

Local pharmacies across Interior Health also offer MMR vaccines. Call ahead to ensure vaccine is available.

If you have questions about measles, immunization, or your child’s immunization record, please contact your local public health centre to speak with a nurse.

