With no grass to cut on the muddy track, the lawnmower racers stick to drifting around the corners instead. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

IN PHOTOS: The Grand Forks District Fall Fair

Demo derbies, crafts and cannabis

Despite a rainy Sunday, the Grand Forks Fall Fair still pulled a good crowd last weekend to checkout the locally grown crops and talent on display at Dick Bartlett Park.

 

The Friends of the Library group offer an array of treats with the tea at the Grand Forks Fall Fair. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Under sunny Saturday skies, visitors make the most of an open field to dance and live music. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

When zucchinis don’t make it to the dinner table, it could mean that they’re tied up on the racetrack. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Florence Vatkin’s custom quilt at the fair depicts a flooded downtown Grand Forks. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

In a Grand Forks first, two cannabis categories (indoor and outdoor-grown) appeared at the 2019 fall fair. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Giant cabbages, a kohlrabi the size of a basketball and trays of treats with corners missing (the mark of peckish judges) filled the Grand Forks curling rink last weekend for the fall fair. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

