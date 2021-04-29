IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks Fire Rescue hosts open house for potential recruits

Highs school student Aiden Warriner (left) and Grand Forks Fire Rescue Cpt. Nicki-Jo Wolfram spotted The Gazette at the city firehall Wednesday night, April 28. Photo: Laurie TritschlerHighs school student Aiden Warriner (left) and Grand Forks Fire Rescue Cpt. Nicki-Jo Wolfram spotted The Gazette at the city firehall Wednesday night, April 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Potential recruits Jared Heikamp (left) and David Mark got a taste of what it was like to be a volunteer firefighter at Grand Forks Fire Rescue’s 2nd Street hall Wednesday, April 28. Photo: Laurie TritschlerPotential recruits Jared Heikamp (left) and David Mark got a taste of what it was like to be a volunteer firefighter at Grand Forks Fire Rescue’s 2nd Street hall Wednesday, April 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Safety Officer John Billwiller retired as a long-serving Captain last October. Photo: Laurie TritschlerSafety Officer John Billwiller retired as a long-serving Captain last October. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
cc
‘Can I spray the reporter?’ Bam Martin joked before aiming his firehose at a pilon Wednesday evening, April 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler‘Can I spray the reporter?’ Bam Martin joked before aiming his firehose at a pilon Wednesday evening, April 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks Fire Rescue members demonstrated how not to put out a grease fire — i.e., by dumping water on the flames. Firefighter Lee Nermo said around 200,000 fires in the United States are caused by unattended cooking over any two-year period, two out of five of which are grease fires. To safely knock down a grease fire, cover the flames and turn of the heat source — and then phone 911. Photo: Laurie TritschlerGrand Forks Fire Rescue members demonstrated how not to put out a grease fire — i.e., by dumping water on the flames. Firefighter Lee Nermo said around 200,000 fires in the United States are caused by unattended cooking over any two-year period, two out of five of which are grease fires. To safely knock down a grease fire, cover the flames and turn of the heat source — and then phone 911. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Never douse a grease fire with water, firefighter Lee Nermo warned potential recruits. Any water that touches the flames will instantly vaporize, spreading the flaming grease across a sea of incandescent droplets, he said. Photo: Laurie TritschlerNever douse a grease fire with water, firefighter Lee Nermo warned potential recruits. Any water that touches the flames will instantly vaporize, spreading the flaming grease across a sea of incandescent droplets, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Potential recruit Charles Foy (left) and Cpt. Cody Thate pose for The Gazette inside Grand Forks’ 2d Street firehall Wednesday, April 28. Photo: Laurie TritschlerPotential recruit Charles Foy (left) and Cpt. Cody Thate pose for The Gazette inside Grand Forks’ 2d Street firehall Wednesday, April 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Potential recruit Hunter Greaves said he heard about Wednesday’s event in former Midway fire chief Walt Osellame’s fire suppression class, which Osellame teaches at Grand Forks Secondary School. Photo: Laurie TritschlerPotential recruit Hunter Greaves said he heard about Wednesday’s event in former Midway fire chief Walt Osellame’s fire suppression class, which Osellame teaches at Grand Forks Secondary School. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
From the left: Firefighter Blair McGregor and potential recruits Bam Martin, Hadley Switzer and Henry Dorner make their way to the Grand Forks 2nd Street firehall Wednesday, April 28. Photo: Laurie TritschlerFrom the left: Firefighter Blair McGregor and potential recruits Bam Martin, Hadley Switzer and Henry Dorner make their way to the Grand Forks 2nd Street firehall Wednesday, April 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
From the left: Potential recruits Charles Foy, David Mark and Jared Heikamp watch a demonstration on breathing apparatuses. Photo: Laurie TritschlerFrom the left: Potential recruits Charles Foy, David Mark and Jared Heikamp watch a demonstration on breathing apparatuses. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Potential recruit Hadley Switzer waves at The Gazette before going up a fire engine’s 100-foot extendable ladder Wednesday, April 28. Photo: Laurie TritschlerPotential recruit Hadley Switzer waves at The Gazette before going up a fire engine’s 100-foot extendable ladder Wednesday, April 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Volunteers were told to look down only if they were feeling really confident. Photo: Laurie TritschlerVolunteers were told to look down only if they were feeling really confident. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
A Grand Forks Fire Rescue member stands at the ready Wednesday night, April 28. Photo: Laurie TritschlerA Grand Forks Fire Rescue member stands at the ready Wednesday night, April 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Potential recruit Andrea Martin unleashes a torrent of water from a department firehose Wednesday night, April 28. Photo: Laurie TritschlerPotential recruit Andrea Martin unleashes a torrent of water from a department firehose Wednesday night, April 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Potential recruit Charles Foy looks into the night before heading up the department’s 100-foot ladder. Photo: Laurie TritschlerPotential recruit Charles Foy looks into the night before heading up the department’s 100-foot ladder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Thirteen potential recruits came out to Grand Forks Fire Rescue’s Firefighter for a Night event, nearly doubling last year’s turnout.

READ MORE: Grand Forks Fire/Rescue sees jump in fire-related calls in 2020

READ MORE: Meet Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s newest deputy chief

Addressing members and newcomers behind the 2nd Street firehall Wednesday evening (April 28), Fire Chief George Seigler spoke to the department’s team spirit. “Without our volunteers, we couldn’t do what we do for our community,” he reminded the socially-distanced crowd.

Seasoned firefighters then put the prospects through a series of drills and demonstrations as Dep. Chief Rich Piché ran the show.

“It was fantastic,” Piché said, adding that he’d hoped to bring in 10 people.

Newcomers Bram and Andrea Martin said they’d come to meet new people and to see if they could give back to their community. “We don’t want to just be users of its services,” Bram explained.

High schoolers Aiden Warriner, Hadley Switzer and Hunter Greaves said they’d heard about the event at Grand Forks Secondary School’s fire suppression class, where they’ve be learning from firefighting legend and former Midway fire chief, Walt Osellame.

“It sounded like it’d be fun,” Switzer said.

READ MORE: ‘The people got older and the equipment got newer,’ says retired Fire Captain John Billwiller

The atmosphere was light-hearted, but each exercise was designed to replicate part of an experienced firefighter’s routine. Prospects seemed to enjoy going up the department’s 100-foot extendable ladder, but they had to work to get in and out of their department kit in under a minute, which Seigler explained is the industry standard.

Piché in his debrief stressed that, while the department relies on discipline, expectations are flexible. Volunteers who are uncomfortable working at heights can focus on other, equally valuable skills.

“There’s something in everyone that we can use,” he said.

Selected recruits will start their training in June, pending criminal background checks and panel interviews.

All participants, including The Gazette, were given thorough COVID-19 screenings and asked to provide contact-tracing information as per current pandemic guidelines.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersGrand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stage theatre coming back to Grand Forks this summer

Just Posted

A box with vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Peter Dejong
Castlegar pharmacy gets 200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

First pharmacy in the West Kootenay to receive doses

(Stock Photo)
Grand Forks RCMP arrest, fine city man for excessive speeding

The man was arrested Thursday, April 29, said Sgt. Darryl Peppler

Highs school student Aiden Warriner (left) and Grand Forks Fire Rescue Cpt. Nicki-Jo Wolfram spotted The Gazette at the city firehall Wednesday night, April 28. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks Fire Rescue hosts open house for potential recruits

Wednesday’s event was a ‘fanstastic,’ said Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

Kimberley Search and Rescue president Peter Reid wants the public to understand that they will not be faced with a bill if they need to be rescued, so get the call to 911 in as soon as possible. Photo courtesy Kimberley Search and Rescue Facebook.
Waiting to call 911 for fear of incurring fee can be ‘catastrophic’: Kimberley SAR

Call for help right away in an emergency and know you’ll never be charged

Four homes in Johnson Flats were at serious risk of falling into a neighbourhood section of the Kettle River, according to capital project manager Justin Dinsdale. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks shields riverside homes against erosion

Crews have built a modified dike along a section of the Kettle River in Johnson Flats

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars

David Ennis, now Shering, killed the family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park in Vancouver. British Columbia’s housing minister says campers in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park can either choose to accept the housing on offer or leave the park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. working to house people camping in Vancouver park as deadline to leave looms

Campers at the park have until Friday at 10 a.m. to tear down their tents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read