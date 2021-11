(L-R) Szynkaruks Danny, Theo and Bruins’ owner Mark show off their plaid during the first period. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Vienna Ferguson, 9, was the cutest witch at the game. Photo: Laurie Tritschler The Grand Forks Border Bruins pose for a pre-game team pic on The Trans Canada Trail Saturday, Oct. 30. Photo: Laurie Tritschler (L-R) The Bruins’ Ron Konkin, Deborah Seminoff and Randy Skeet hopped out of the announcing booth for a quick photo op. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Five-year-old Lennox dressed up as his favourite comic book hero, Spider Man. Mom, Kirsty, dressed as herself. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Jade Thate went as a beautiful princess. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Check out the above photos of costumed Bruins fans. And stay tuned for your weekly hockey report by the Bruins’ Kevin McKinnon.

