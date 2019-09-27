Métis elder Joyce Rumble welcomes the audience and performers to the Boundary with a prayer. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

IN PHOTOS: Artists, audiences celebrate peace day in Grand Forks

Peace In! Peace Out! was a 24-hour variety show, held Sept. 20 and 21 at the USCC Hall

The Boundary Peace Initiative’s first-ever Peace In! Peace Out! variety show saw more than a dozen entertainer acts take the stage at the USCC Community Hall on Friday and Saturday last week to celebrate peace from conflict and environmental peace, in keeping with the chosen theme for Sept. 21, the 2019 International Day of Peace.

The pews at the hall always supported attendees, even through the early hours of Saturday when acts and volunteers alike were feeling the draw of sleep.

The event raised more than $5,000 for the Boundary Peace Initiative, which organizers say will help the group bring more speakers to the Boundary and host more events like last weekend’s variety show.

 

Brandon Nicholls volunteered as security for the 24-hour peace event. Given the show’s theme, it was a tame job. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks dance troupe the Hip Sisters jingled their way around the stage, late on Friday night. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks musician Dave Soroka finally takes to the stage after having spent weeks calling up old musical friends to convince them to perform at Peace In! Peace Out! in Grand Forks. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Songwriter Raghu Lokanathan rented a car and drove from Prince George to play two sets on Friday and Saturday in Grand Forks. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Ali McCormick, originally from Ontario, is joined by Grand Forks resident Cavan Gates on the fiddle for a Friday evening set. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Chris Sand, also known as Sandman the Rappin’ Cowboy from Missoula, Montana, plays as the sunset casts his shadow on the stage curtains at the USCC Community Hall on Friday. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Harmonica Herb marched and played all the way from Greenwood to Grand Forks on Friday, entering the USCC Community Hall just as festivities got underway. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

