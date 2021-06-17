IN PHOTOGRAPHS: ‘This is yours now,’ Greenwood Mayor tells children at playground opening

Greenwood Elementary school children take a fun-filled turn on the swing at Lions Park Thursday, June 17. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Laila Atkinson-Williams, a seventh-grader at Greenwood Elementary seeks out some shade in the ‘tiny tot house’ at the centre of the new playground at Lions Park. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Lana Lebler poses for a photo with her two-year-old girl, Nya. The Leblers moved to Greenwood in May, shortly before Lana’s husband Marcus started as the city’s new Chief Administrative Officer. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Greenwood Coun. Jim Nathorst tests the zip-line before Thursday’s opening ceremony. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Greenwood Mayor Barry Noll presided over the opening ceremony at Lions Park Thursday, June 17. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Sixth-grader Shakour McKenzie flashes a smile before tucking into a delicious sandwich at Lions Park Thursday, June 17. Photo: Laurie Greenwood Elementary’s T. J. Worrall zips over the woodchips at Lions Park. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Greenwood’s new playground officially opened after a special ceremony at Lions Park Thursday, June 17.

The playground was decked out in bunting and balloons as Mayor Barry Noll joined Couns. Jim Nathorst and John Bolt in welcoming around 30 kids from Greenwood Elementary.

“This is yours now,” Noll told the eager children.

The bulk of the project was funded through a provincial job creation program, according to former Chief Administrative Officer Wendy Higashi. Around $100,000 worth of in-kind donations had come in by December, almost half of which came from Alberta contractor Trevor Zahara. Vaagen Fibre and the West Boundary Community Forest donated materials, while Son Ranch Timber milled the lumber that went into the playground’s “tiny tot house.”

Speaking after Thursday’s ceremony, Coun. Nathorst said he was happy to see the children play. “It’s nice to finish something,” he said, adding, “it takes a long time to get anything going in a small community. When you actually get it done — that’s an awesome feeling.”

The project’s second phase is expected to add a wooden tower (with slides) as well as a public washroom and wheelchair-accessible play features, including a merry-go-round. The city is now waiting for a $340,000 grant through the Invest in Canada Infrastructure Program, which Zahara said would pay for the bulk of construction. Zahara said he hoped the overall project would be completed by next summer.

