Grade 1 and 1/2 students at John A. Hutton Elementary school were entertained by local author and musician Rosemary Phillips last week in celebration of Earth Day. Phillips brought her story of “One Seed” to Hutton School after student Mason Galloway won a contest at Christmas. Students brought the story to life by reading parts and adding sound effects, before having a discussion about seeds, growing gardens, and Earth as the biggest seed of all. What a wonderful way to celebrate Earth Day! (Tammy Jacobs/Submitted by Rosemary Phillips)

Hutton students celebrate Earth Day

The presentation was done by Rosemary Phillips.

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

