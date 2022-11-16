Hutton Elementary students collect 1,335 pounds in food bank donations

This is the first time in two years that the school has held their Halloween food drive

Grade four and five students at John A. Hutton Elementary School collected 1335 lb. of donations for the Boundary Community Food Bank this Halloween.

After a two year break, students took to the streets in their Halloween costumes, with staff and parents supervising, going door to door ‘trick-or-treating’ for non-perishable food items.

The event was a major success, with the school thanking the community on Facebook for their support.

According to volunteer food co-ordinator Lynda Hynes, there is an increase in the number of people visiting the food bank, especially in seniors and children.

In October, they helped 250 households, which represents 499 people; of that 499, 138 are children and 85 are seniors.

“It gets more concerning as it gets colder. High heating bill are tough for anyone, but if you are on a fixed income, or low income… they can be impossible to manage. One winter we had an older senior sitting in our lobby for most of the day…. when I checked to make sure he was okay, he said that would sit here because it was warmer than sitting in his home,” Hynes said in an email to the Grand Forks Gazette.

The food bank is always accepting donations. They are asking for cereal, chunky soup, oatmeal and canned fruit.

There are also some non-food items that are appreciated such as diapers, pet food, and feminine hygiene products. Although, Hynes says cash is the best donation, as it allows the food bank to purchase milk and eggs.

Cash donations can be made on the Boundary Community Food Bank website or in person.