Honouring the life and works of Bert Schroeder

The community gathered on Saturday at Gallery 2 for the opening of a community collection exhibit honouring the works and life of Bert Schroeder. A former RCMP officer turned school administrator, he was well-known locally for his wood carvings. Gallery 2 put out the call earlier this year for examples of Schroeder’s carvings to be lent to the gallery and displayed throughout October for the community to enjoy. (Tina Bryan/Submitted)