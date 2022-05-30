Hike Goat Mountain for Trails Day

B.C. Trails Day is Saturday, June 4, and the Grand Forks Community Trails Society is organizing two family-friendly hikes up Goat Mountain.

For those looking for a moderate workout that will last about an hour and half to two hours, the easier of the two hikes will take the trail up from the parking lot to the North Fork section of the Trans Canada Trail. Hikers will follow the trail north for a short section and then take “Liam’s trail” up to a beautiful flower-filled meadow that provides views of the Granby River in the North Fork valley. There’ll be lots of opportunity to discover the wildflowers, take photographs, and enjoy the views before returning the same way.

The second hike will be longer and more challenging, taking about three hours return to hike to the peak of Goat, where spectacular views of the valley reward those who reach the summit. There’s also a QR code poster to hunt, for those participating in Hike Our Story co-sponsored by GFCTS along with with the RDKB Recreation Commission. This hike climbs 500m over 2.5 kms, about twice the elevation of Observation Mountain, and passes through forest and open meadows.

Regardless of the hike, participants should wear sturdy footwear and a hat, and bring tick repellent/bug spray, plenty of water and a snack. Prepare for the weather with raingear or sunscreen as appropriate. Children are welcome on both hikes, though the longer one may be challenging for younger hikers. Well-behaved dogs are always welcome, though owners should bring a leash for unexpected situations. Both hikes begin at 10:30 a.m. from the small parking lot off North Fork Road at Goat Mountain FSR (just past the red 5 km marker). Note – there are no washrooms at this site. ​