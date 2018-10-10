Harvest fun with Success by 6

On top of all the other fun and festivities at Harvest Fest on Sept. 29, there was plenty for the kids to do!
This is the fifth year the organizations have partnered with Harvest Fest to offer toys, games, fish pond, crafts and play area for kids and families at the event.
This year, partnerships with the Boundary Child Care and Resource Referral, Baby’s Best Chance and the Peer Mentor program provided even more fun, and more than 200 prizes were distributed.
To report a typo, email:
kathleen.saylors@grandforksgazette.ca.
@GrandForksGaz
kathleen.saylors@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.