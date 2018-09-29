Harvest Fest offers food, fun Saturday

The Kettle Valley Food Co-op and the Boundary Museum are hosting their annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the beautiful grounds of the Boundary Museum, 6145 Reservoir Rd. This community event will feature fresh produce from local farms, live music, food trucks, apple pies, farmers’ race, blacksmith shop, cider pressing, wood-fired oven baking demonstration and kids’ activities.

Harvest Fest is a way to showcase the wealth of food and farms in the Boundary. Local farmers, including Settle Down, Kettle River and Grand Forks Farms, will have their tasty produce on hand along with From the Hearth’s mouthwatering baked goodies and Berryman’s Heirloom Gardens’ wide array of delectable products.

Boundary Family Services (BFS) and the Boundary Child Care and Resource Referral (BCCRR) will be providing the kids’ activities and a nursing area for mothers. BFS will also be hosting the Global Breast Feeding Challenge. Moms are welcome to take part in the challenge, joining women around the world who will gather in their respective communities in support of breastfeeding. Each community will take a picture of their group at exactly 11 a.m., then send in their statistics to the Quintessence Foundation Breastfeeding Challenge. This will be the 16th year Grand Forks is participating in the event.

There will be lots to see and do at the Harvest Fest – our local search and rescue team is once again hosting the Farmers’ Race, a fun-filled farm themed obstacle course. Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon, with the race starting at 1 p.m. The 4H Club will be on site again, demonstrating all their hard work. Stop by the Boundary Museum’s wood fired oven for freshly baked bread or taste some freshly-pressed apple cider.

The Kettle Valley Food Co-op is a volunteer run food cooperative promoting high-quality, environmentally-friendly food by linking local farmers and consumers. The co-op offers local and organic food from both their online store and downtown location at 125A Market Avenue.

“The co-op is truly member driven and we rely on volunteers to support what we do – from making sure food gets from farm to food basket to putting on the Harvest Festival,” said Jan Westlund, KVFC volunteer coordinator. “We wouldn’t be here without all their hard work. If you’d like to pitch in, we’d be happy to have you.”

For more information go to facebook.com/kvfcoop or email ychurchill.kvfc@gmail.com