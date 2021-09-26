Greenwood race track hosts weekend festival

Anyone who can help identify these racers is asked to email the editor at laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca Anyone who can help identify these racers is asked to email the editor at laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca Anyone who can help identify this racer is asked to email the editor at laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca Anyone who can help identify this racer is asked to email the editor at laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca Anyone who can help identify this racer is asked to email the editor at laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca Anyone who can help identify this racer is asked to email the editor at laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca Robyn Ham of Regina deftly rounds a corner during one of Sunday’s races. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Anaconda racer Casper Henry gives a thumbs-up before hitting the track. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Six-year-old Martina Cardenas whips around a corner at Greenwood’s motocross track Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Robyn Ham came all the way from Saskatchewan to take part in this weekend’s races. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Motocross racers descended on Greenwood’s Route 3 race track for two days of races and music last weekend.

The small “flat track” is the brainchild of city residents Angus MacNeil and his wife Dale Robins, who petitioned city council last year for a licence of occupation to a patch of asphalt and dirt on Highway 3, west of Nikkei Park.

“This has been an overwhelming success,” MacNeil told The Times Sunday, Sept. 26. It was day two of Route 3 Racing Club’s Motard and Music Festival and the air was thick with the sounds of revving engines and screaming spectators.

Fans had come to see racers like Anaconda’s Casper Henry, Regina, Sask’s Robyn Ham and six-year-old Martina Cardenas of Coquitlam, possibly the cutest human ever to ride on two wheels.

(L-R) Greenwood’s Dale Robins, Angus MacNeil, Brian Smith and Jeff Fraser pose for a group photo as the race day gears up Sunday, Sept. 26. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

MacNeil said he’d pushed for the racetrack as much for his love of motocross as for his hopes that the space would be used in the off-season for other outdoor sports. Throw up some ramps and, boom: You’d have a BMX track or a skateboard park, he said. Flood it in the winter, and you’d have an ice rink.

“I don’t care what they do with it — as long as they don’t hurt it,” he said, adding that the track’s licence of occupation runs through the end of 2023.

Stressing that neither the track nor the festival would have gone ahead without his wife and the likes of Greenwood’s Brian Smith and Jeff Fraser, MacNeil went on to explain that Route 3 Racing Club is a registered non-profit society.

“No one’s making a dime off this,” he said.

Having taken out a comprehensive liability insurance policy, Route 3 has invited to share the track with the Greenwood Activities Abound Society, whose GoldRush Speedway was recently closed across the highway.

This weekend marks the track’s grand opening, as well as its last hurrah before next summer, when MacNeil said Route 3 hopes to put on races for Greenwood’s 125th Founder’s Day celebration.

