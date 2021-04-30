The Greenwood Public Library was in a bad financial situation after 2019, outgoing treasurer Jocelyn Nega said at the library’s annual general meeting Thursday, April 29. File photo

The Greenwood Public Library was in a bad financial situation after 2019, outgoing treasurer Jocelyn Nega said at the library’s annual general meeting Thursday, April 29. File photo

Greenwood Public Library posts income gains amid pandemic

‘The community came to our rescue,’ said outgoing treasurer, Jocelyn Nega

The Greenwood Public Library brought in over $20,000 in net income in 2020.

Announced at its annual general meeting Thursday, April 29, last year’s fiscal feat reverses the roughly $5,000 income loss the library posted in 2019.

READ MORE: Greenwood public library renews call for more city funding

READ MORE: Greenwood Public Library looks to next chapter

Treasurer Jocelyn Nega, who stepped down along with board chair Anne-Rayner Gould, explained in her final report that, “the community came to our rescue. They managed to save us in a way that I personally didn’t think could happen.”

Revenue jumped from around $50,000 in 2019 to over $75,000 in 2020, thanks largely to volunteer fundraisers who worked around pandemic restrictions and departed residents who left parts of their estates to the library. Then there were Donors like Richard Casperson, who spurred others’ generosity by matching $5,000 in community donations.

Sales of quilted face masks, fashioned from 50 bolts of fabric left by the late Lori James, raised $6,200, thanks in large measure to five area businesses who donated sale proceeds to the library. Roegan Lloydd’s ongoing bottle drive meanwhile brought in a further $6,500.

“The face masks and the bottle drive really put us over the top,” Nega said, noting that the library’s bake-less bake sale also helped.

Rayner Gold, who stepped down for health reasons, said she was happy to have served two two-year terms as chair.

“Long may the Greenwood Public Library thrive and serve its community,” she said.

Voting members then elected new board chair Susan Harris, new vice-chair Roegan Lloydd and new treasurer Lori Huberman. Leslie Smith will continue in her role as acting library director and secretary to the board. Jocelyn Nega will continue to serve as a library administrator.

Greenwood mayor Barry Noll and city councillors congratulated the library in a letter to staff and 2020 board members Friday, April 30. “Your creative approaches to solving financial problems in these uncertain and difficult times is commendable, the achievements are awesome,” they wrote.

Library circulation over 2020 came in at around half of pre-COVID levels, which Smith said was impressive, given pandemic constraints.

Last week’s AGM was held via Zoom.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greenwood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Retired fire chief receives service medals at special Midway ceremony

Just Posted

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
92 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 10,969 since the pandemic began

Former fire chief Walt Osellame (left) holds his gold bars and a service certificate, presented by Midway mayor Martin Fromme on Tuesday, April 20. Photo: Submitted
Retired fire chief receives service medals at special Midway ceremony

Walt Osellame continues to train firefighters and high schoolers across the Boundary

Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. A national advisory committee recommends people 30 and older can get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine if they do not want to wait for an mRNA alternative. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Pharmacies in Cranbrook, Castlegar receive AstraZeneca vaccine

It’s the first time the vaccine has been made available in the Kootenays

A box with vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Peter Dejong
Castlegar pharmacy gets 200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

First pharmacy in the West Kootenay to receive doses

(Stock Photo)
Grand Forks RCMP arrest, fine city man for excessive speeding

The man was arrested Thursday, April 29, said Sgt. Darryl Peppler

Four homes in Johnson Flats were at serious risk of falling into a neighbourhood section of the Kettle River, according to capital project manager Justin Dinsdale. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks shields riverside homes against erosion

Crews have built a modified dike along a section of the Kettle River in Johnson Flats

Airport ground crew offload a plane carrying just under 300,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Plans to distribute 1st doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on hold

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility

Seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. to April 27, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate declines, people in hospital rises to 511

740 new cases confirmed Friday, four more deaths

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, hopes that an emergency review of new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will see some changes. (File photo)
Feds to conduct emergency review of new West Coast prawn fishery regulations

Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal

Amrinder Singh’s remains were supposed to be flown home last week from British Columbia to India to be laid to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bimaljeet Kaur Kaler
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for a few months when he died on April 5

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Cariboo woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court on April 30, 2021. (File)
B.C. church pastor found guilty of accessing ‘substantial’ amounts of child pornography

No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his

Kim Cooper, 53, stands next to her vehicle with a disabled parking pass permit on Wednesday, April 28, in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. woman with heart condition verbally accosted over disabled parking stall

‘I just burst into tears… I mean, I was just shaking’

Most Read