Greenwood Public Library auction brings in thousands in bids

Proceeds to go to the library’s Book Fund

The Greenwood Public Library (GPL) raised nearly $3,000 through a Facebook auction ending Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Volunteer Jocelyn Nega said the money will go toward the GPL’s Book Fund, which pays for new library holdings every year.

Greenwood public library renews call for more city funding

The GPL typically receives annual grant funding, but Nega highlighted that the $2,905 raised at auction would ensure new titles make it onto library shelves in the event that next year’s grants don’t come through.

“It’s always nice to have that cushion,” she said Thursday morning.

The roughly 60 auction items drew bids ranging from $10 to $200 for a hand-made quilt donated by former board chair Anne Rayner Gould and $300 for a painting donated by her husband, Rod, according to Nega.

Nega credited the auction’s success to the hard work of Acting Library Director, Leslie Crompton-Smith.

 

Greenwood

