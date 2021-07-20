Greenwood auto shop opens oil recycling facility

Facility to take used oil, oil filters, antifreeze and associated containers — for free

Dick and Linda Moore, owners of Greenwood Saw to Truck Repairs, stand outside the shop’s brand new oil recycling facility on Tuesday, July 20. Photo courtesy of BC Used Oil Management Association

Recycling used motor oil got a lot easier for West Boundary residents this week, thanks to a Greenwood auto shop and a retrofitted sea can.

The sea can, repurposed to safely store used oil, antifreeze and just about everything they touch, came with a roughly $25,000 grant by the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA). The operation is simple, according to shop owners Dick and Linda Moore, who opened the facility at Greenwood Saw to Truck Repairs at 325 4th St on Tuesday, July 20.

Simply drop off your used motor oil, your spent antifreeze and your associated jugs, for free, and BCUOMA will re-refine the stuff into a host of new automotive products. Around 75 per cent of collected oil is made into new oil, with much of the rest sold off for use in heavy industry, Chief Executive Officer David Lawes told The Times.

“That can only be done if we can collect it quick and clean,” he qualified. The sea can model lends itself perfectly because they’re secure, waterproof and can easily accommodate the grid flooring designed to catch inevitable spills. The oil is kept in a massive double-walled tank safely stored inside.

The Moore’s applied for the BCUOMA grant because “they were willing to step forward and provide that service for the community,” Lawes added. The facility is open for drop-offs weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call Greenwood Saw to Truck Repairs at 250-445-9909.

The BCUOMA is a non-profit organization that develops oil and antifreeze recycling programs for the B.C. government. Its programs are funded by the province’s oil and gas industry and related consumers.

There are three other oil recycling facilities across the Boundary at the following addresses listed on BCUOMA’s website:

Greenwood

Greenwood Auto Centre at 925 Copper Ave. North

Grand Forks

GFL Environmental Depot at 8058 Donaldson Dr.

Christina Lake

Laketime Services at 1648 Maida Frontage Rd.

Christina Lake Mechanical at 1600 Highway 3

