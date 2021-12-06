Grand Forks women call for an end to gendered violence

A small crowd marked the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Kerri-Anne Havig and mom Victoria Runge stand at the head of crowd of women at the city cenotaph Monday, Dec. 6. The women are holding pictures of the 14 women slain in the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The Boundary Women’s Resource Centre (BWRC) held a cenotaph observance Monday, Dec. 6, honouring those who’ve suffered gender-based violence.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder behind white roses displayed on the sidewalk in front of City Hall, roughly 15 women had come to sing songs led by the Boundary All Nations Aboriginal Committee’s Kerri-Anne Havig. BWRC co-0rdinator Kim Gordon then read a short statement, followed by a poem.

“Let’s be a community that stands up against gender-based violence. More importantly, let’s be a community that speaks up against violence and harmful behaviours,” she said.

White roses stand in icy defiance against the snow around the cenotaph. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The ceremony marked Canada’s National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. It was 32 years ago on Monday that 14 women students at Montreal’s École Polytechnique were murdered by an anti-feminist gunman. Ten other women and four men were injured in that attack.

— with files from The Canadian Press

