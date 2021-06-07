Grand Forks to celebrate Canada Day with parade around city

The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1

Check out this week’s Gazette for the Canada Day parade route. Photo: Facebook — Grand Forks BC parades

Grand Forks residents are invited to a Canada Day parade around the city on Thursday, July 1. This year’s theme is “We are all Canadian!” organizer Beverly Osachoff told The Gazette.

PHOTOS: Grand Forks Santa Parade 2020 in pictures

The parade will follow the same route as Santa’s Safe Ride, which wowed residents last December. The route is designed to keep spectators away from the city’s downtown core.

“In all likelihood, we’ll still be under some kind of provincial health guidelines, so we’re being safety bears first,” Osachoff told The Gazette.

“If you don’t happen to live along the parade route, we’ve deliberately laid out the route so that people can drive in and set up chairs,” she continued.

The parade is set to kick off at the city Curling Club at 7230 21st St at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive with their floats half an hour beforehand.

Osachoff thanked Grand Forks’ first responders for supporting the parade, adding that the “handful of volunteers” at the city’s parade committee proved themselves indispensable leading up to this year’s event.

“For a little town, we do really well,” she chuckled.

For more information, please contact Osachoff at 250-442-9662.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada DayGrand ForksParade