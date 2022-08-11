Grand Forks’ time capsule for the next half century

125th anniversary committee calling for items to include in a time capsule, to be opened in 2072

Grand Forks is gearing up for its quasquicentennial —the 125th anniversary of the city’s founding, with a celebration to be held on Sept. 2 – Grand Forks’ birthday.

Among the host of activities and events, the GF 125 has commissioned a time capsule, and is reaching out to the public for items to enclose therein for the next 50 years.

The committee is working with Boundary Electric, who will create the actual time capsule, said committee member Sarah Dinsdale.

“Boundary Electric is looking to repurpose a transformer shell for the time capsule,” Dinsdale told the Gazette. “It will be 12 inches in diameter and 30 inches tall, and will be on display for the community for the next 50 years.”

The time capsule may even move from place to place over the coming half century, but for now one of the possible locations will be City Hall.

The capsule will on Sept. 2, 2072, when Grand Forks celebrates its 175th anniversary. But in preparation for its long sojourn over the passage of time, the community is invited to submit ideas for the time capsule’s contents.

“We’re currently asking the community for suggestions,” Dinsdale said. “The community has until August 20 to contact us with items that they have available to donate, or things they would like to see go in the time capsule.

“So far, we’ve had suggestions like current gas prices, grocery story fliers – a copy of the Gazette’s 125th commemorative booklet will go in there – Covid masks, things like that. But we’re looking for more suggestions, and to see what the community will bring forward to us.”

Items for inclusion need to be relevant to Grand Forks and the nearby area, and small enough to fit within the dimensions. Donors must have possession of the item to be able to donate it.

If you’ve got that perfect item to wow the crowds of the future when the capsule is opened a half century from now, then submit a photo of it via email to sarah.bcrcc@gmail.com.

This year also marks the 125th anniversaries of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue and the Grand Forks Gazette newspaper.

“When we have the celebration on [Sept. 2] we will be working with Fire/Rescue, and be incorporated into that celebration as well,” Dinsdale said.