Aaron Baker, director at the Boundary Musical and Theatre Society, poses in front of a blooming Magnolia Wednesday, April 28. The theatre company will stage live performances of Steel Magnolias this July, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks theatre company cancels performance scheduled for this weekend

The Boundary Musical and Theatre Society’s Aaron Baker cited an abundance of caution

Stage directors Aaron and Deb Baker have canceled this weekend’s showings of their upcoming production of “Steel Magnolias.”

Speaking for the Boundary Musical and Theatre Society (BMTS) on Monday, July 12, Aaron Baker said the cancellation reflected an abundance of caution in light of last week’s spike in regional COVID-19 cases.

Grand Forks Local Health Area had 17 active cases as of July 3, the most recent date for which the BC Centre for Disease Control has available data as of Monday, July 12.

BMTS tentatively hopes to re-schedule the three nightly performances that were slated to go ahead starting Thursday, July 15. BMTS doesn’t anticipate having to cancel performances billed for July 22 – 24, Baker said.

Affected ticket holders who bought their tickets online have already been reimbursed, he continued. “As for people who bought tickets in person, we’ll be contacting each and every one of them shortly,” he explained.

 

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
