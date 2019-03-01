Grand Forks student places second in Legion poster contest

Local Grand Forks Secondary School student Cambria Hogarth placed second at the Royal Canadian Legion Kootenay Zone poster and colouring contest. Last year the annual Legion Youth Poster, Poem and Literary Contest was held in Grand Forks and 15 entries were received. All first place category winners went on to zone to go up against eight other communities that have a branch of the Legion. Hogarth, who entered in the colour poster - senior category, placed second at the zone level. This contest is open to students from kindergarten to Grade 12, and next year, the Legion hopes to receive entries at every grade level. Pictured, from left to right: Grand Forks Legion President Everett Baker, Cambria Hogarth and GFSS art teacher Kristen Doyle. (Sandra Doody/Submitted)