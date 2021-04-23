Sculptor David Seven Deers lovingly restores the cenotaph at Grand Forks City Hall Friday, April 23. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks sculptor breathes life into cenotaph

David Seven Deers was hard at work at the monument Friday, April 23

Restoration work continues at Grand Forks’ cenotaph, where sculptor David Seven Deers has spent nearly a full day re-touching the granite memorial.

PHOTOS: Grand Forks honours its veterans in Remembrance Day ceremony

READ MORE: Grand Forks’ Legion, sculptor partner to restore city cenotaph

The names of the city’s First World War dead have been worn away by lichen since the cenotaph went up across from is now City Hall in 1921. Watching the sculptor at his work Friday, April 23, The Gazette could see the inscription “Their Names Shall Live For Ever” coming back into stark relief.

The work is a labour of love for Seven Deers, who has volunteered around 21 hours so far.

“It has to be done,” he said.

Never one for timelines, Seven Deers said the restoration would be complete by next year’s Remembrance Day, when the cenotaph will be 100 years old.

 

