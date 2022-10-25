Rotary Halloween bon fire and fireworks returns to Angus McDonald ball park. Photo: Chris Hammett

Grand Forks Rotary Club’s Halloween Bonfire returns after 2-year hiatus

The Grand Forks Rotary Club will host the Halloween Bonfire at Angus MacDonald Park Oct. 31

After two years, the Grand Forks Rotary Club Halloween Bonfire tradition will return on Oct. 31.

Held at Angus Macdonald Park, the free admission event will include fireworks, free hot chocolate and Rotary Kettle Corn for children and, of course, a giant bonfire.

The event begins with the lighting of the bonfire at 6 p.m., with the firework show starting at 8 p.m.

Door signs are also available to purchase with proceeds going to the Rotary Club. They are available to buy at Dave Dale Insurance and Sun Life Financial in Grand Forks, and can be displayed on Halloween to show that a donation was made.

In both 2020 and 2021, the longstanding Halloween event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With concern surrounding large gatherings, the event, which draws hundreds of people each year, could not go ahead.

Taking to Facebook to announce the event’s return, the Rotary Club said they are “excited” to bring back the tradition and they look forward to welcoming everyone.

