Cheryl Ahrens, president of Grand Forks’ Rotary Club, met with The Gazette after last Thursday’s Remembrance Day service. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks’ Rotary Club raising money for Lytton

President Ahrens says club will match online donations up to $2,000

Grand Forks Rotarians are raising money for the Village of Lytton, devastated by a tragic wildfire last summer.

Rotary President Cheryl Ahrens said Thursday, Nov. 11, that the club would match donations made to the club’s website up to $2,000. All proceeds will be donated to the village later this month.

READ MORE: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported

READ MORE: No evidence found to connect railway activity to deadly Lytton wildfire, TSB says

The initiative draws on the club’s motto, “Service Above Self,” Ahrens told The Gazette. In equal measure, the fundraiser is about paying forward the generosity that poured into local communities after historic flooding hit the city in May 2018.

“Grand Forks was really well supported after our flood in 2018, so we wanted to give back,” Ahrens said, adding, “We support a lot of international projects, but we’d like to support this local one.”

Online donations will be accepted at grandforksrotary.com until Nov. 25, when Ahrens said the club would cut Lytton a cheque.

 

