Grand Forks Rotarians raise money at Aquatic Centre ‘Carnevil’

Grand Forks Rotarians raised around $500 in kettle corn sales at the Aquatic Centre’s Carnevil event Friday, Oct. 29.

“It was wet, wet, wet!” Rotary President Cheryl Ahrens told The Gazette, referring as much to the poolside fun as the crumby weather outside.

Families enjoy a good frolic at the Aquatic Centre Friday, Oct. 29. Photo courtesy of Megan Tiller

The club sold many bags of the sweet stuff, but Ahrens said they gave 40 bags away to small children on their way into the pool.

Last Friday’s proceeds will go toward Rotary programs for the benefit of the Boundary Community Food Bank and the Community Christmas Hamper program, Ahrens said.

