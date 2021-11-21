Grand Forks Realty set to deliver another Christmas toy drive

Toys for Kids has been an office tradition since 2017

(L-R) Grand Forks Realty’s Aaron Anthony, Taya Foss, Vanessa Favell, James Kereiff, Cindy Anthony, Erica McCluney, Ken Dodds, Pete Vanjoff, James Tyler, Logan Melville and Leanne Babcock pose for a photo at their office at 272 Central Ave Wednesday, Nov. 17. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Realty’s (GFR) fifth annual Toys for Kids drive is well underway at the brokerage at 272 Central Ave.

Realtors and staff are asking people to leave unwrapped gifts for small children in the office’s toy box through the end of next week, when broker Cindy Anthony said the presents will be made ready for their Dec. 15 giveaway at the Gospel Chapel.

The toy drive is on track to brighten Christmas mornings across the region, Anthony happily reported Wednesday, Nov. 17.

“We know these toys will make for really great gifts for many kids across the whole B0undary area,” she said.

Toys for Kids has been a reliable success since GFR started the campaign heading into the 2017 holiday season. “The community really pulls in every year,” Anthony said.

For more information about how to donate, please call the office during business hours at 250-442-2711, or email Vanessa at gfrealtyoffice@gmail.com.

ChristmasGrand Forks