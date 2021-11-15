Grand Forks realtors raise money for city cat shelter

(L-R) Clark Coyston, real estate broker at Grand Forks’ RE/Max Home Advantage, joins the office’s Rae Coleman, Tammy Schembri, Jazz McPherson and Candice Becker for a photo behind a mountain of donated bottles and cans. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A Grand Forks real estate brokerage raised $600 through a bottle drive for the city’s cat shelter last week.

Jazz McPherson at RE/MAX Home Advantage said she came up with the idea after adopting her kitten, Snowy, from the Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society. Broker Clark Coyston and realtors Candice Becker, Tammy Schembri and Ron Woods joined office staffers Rae Coleman and Nikki Krenz when they pounced on the initiative, triggering a flood of bottles since donated to their office at 1815 B Central Ave.

Unloading garbage bags full of empties Saturday, Nov. 13, McPherson wore cat ears borrowed from Becker’s tickle trunk. “We wanted to help our community, and we all figured this would be a great way to do that,” she told The Gazette, adding that the office was planning another bottle drive to benefit the Boundary Community Food Bank.

Realtor Candice Becker sorts empties in the alley behind RE/MAX Home Advantage on Saturday, Nov. 14. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Becker, also wearing cat ears, meanwhile hunched over one of the bags, diligently sorting drained pop bottles and so, so many spent beer cans. Many of the bottles had come from donors in Christina Lake, she said.

After several truck-loads to the Grand Forks Bottle Depot, the bottle drive had raised $300. Office staff then kicked in $300 of their own money, Becker said.

Now five months old, little Snowy is McPherson’s favourite kitten in the world.

“If anyone wants to drop bottles off, we’re going to be collecting them here at the office on Thursdays,” she said.

For more information about how to make a donation, call RE/MAX Home Advantage at 250-365-6767.

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

