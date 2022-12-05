Grand Forks Realty staff from left to right: Aaron Anthony, Taya Foss, Vanessa Favell, James Kereiff, Cindy Anthony, Erica McCluney, Ken Dodds, Pete Vanjoff, James Tyler, Logan Melville, Leanne Babcock

Grand Forks Realtors play Santa for Christmas

Realtors and staff at Border Country Realty have already begun their 2022 ‘Coats for Kids’ Christmas campaign.

This will be their 26th anniversary since the campaign was originally introduced by former broker Sharon Marshall. Although the program began with mainly coats for kids, the campaign has expanded to include coats for adults, as well as winter attire such as mitts, scarves and toques.

This year’s time and location for give-away will be at ‘Youth with a Mission Society’, 7525 4th Street,(behind Save-On Foods), on December 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. All donations will be greatly appreciated, helping insure that everyone in our community remains warm and safe throughout the winter.

Coats and winter attire may be dropped off at Border Country Realty, 347 Market Ave., Grand Forks.

Realtors launch Toys for Kids campaign

And realtors and staff at Grand Forks Realty (GFR) are holding their sixth annual campaign for ‘Toys for Kids’, which has been underway for several weeks now.

The donations are then collected by the Community Christmas Hamper Program, which is operated by the Grand Forks Gospel Chapel, and where parents are able to choose toys for their children.

The ‘Toys for kids’ campaign has seen great success since its beginnings five years ago. This program has been designed for less fortunate families and who are able to bring joy and delight to their children on Christmas Day.

Donations may be dropped off at the GFR office, 272 Central Ave., Ph# 250-442-2711.

