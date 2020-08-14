Grand Forks-native heading to McGill on scholarship

Lydia McLellan will be joining the McGill University Martlets women’s hockey team this fall.

Lydia Maclellan is going to McGill, and she’s ready for the puck to drop.

The Grand Forks native received a scholarship to play on the Martlets, the Women’s Hockey Team at the university. Despite the ongoing situation, she was eager to accept the offer.

“It’s an indescribable feeling, that all the sacrifices my family made for me, and the dedication myself, that it all paid off.”

Maclellan grew up playing minor hockey in Grand Forks and Trail, where she learned the fundamentals that carried her to a major midget team in Trail as an underage player. She spent the last three years at the Okanagan Hockey Academy, and she feels that her time there has prepared her to take on skating at the university level.

“Not only did I have unbelievable coaches, the setup of the program, really allowed me to grow as a player,” said Maclellan. “I was training every day there, I was on the ice every single day; I was improving every day.”

Maclellan spent much of her time on the ice, even out of school, with her parents putting her into camps to further develop her skills. Maclellan graduated Penticton Secondary School this year, and she will be one of the few students heading to McGill’s physical campus this fall.

“All of the classes are online. It’s not going to be the typical freshman experience. The only reason I’m going to McGill right now, is for hockey.”

Her first year will be spent on general studies, before going into more specific studies.

“I think I might get a bachelor’s degree in political science, and then from there get into law school,” said Maclellan. “I’ve always kind of wanted to be a lawyer.”

However, she’ll be missing the ability to travel, at least for this year.

“It’s just a fun thing to do as a team, it brings us closer, more memories we make, and we become better friends.”

Her family are happy to see her efforts rewarded.

“We’re really excited for her getting the opportunity,” said Lydia’s mother Laurie. “She’s been playing hockey for a long time, and she’s worked hard to get there. I know she’s looking forward to moving to the next step, and I really hope this is everything she’s hoping for.”

Lydia had a few words of her own for the people who have taught and encouraged her.

“I would like to thank everyone along the way that has helped me, including my coaches, and especially my parents and family.”


Brennan.Phillips@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyScholarships

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City looking at solutions to beach squatter problem

Just Posted

Grand Forks-native heading to McGill on scholarship

Lydia McLellan will be joining the McGill University Martlets women’s hockey team this fall.

Nelson Innovation Centre to host pitch competition

Deadline to apply for the first of three events is Sept. 24

City looking at solutions to beach squatter problem

The family has been set up on the beach near the landfill for at least a month

Drug alert issued in Grand Forks after fentanyl, ‘benzos’ detected in test

They are advising additional care and to have drugs tested before using

Missing toddler wandered for three hours in Beaverdell area before being found

The two-year-old boy was found safe by his uncle on Beaver Creek Road on Aug. 12

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Expected fall peak of COVID-19 in Canada could overwhelm health systems: Tam

National modelling projections released Friday show an expected peak in cases this fall

Hundreds of sea lions to be killed on Columbia River in effort to save endangered fish

Nearly 22,000 comments received during public review were opposed, fewer than 200 were for

B.C.’s fuel suppliers to publish prices to provide accountability: minister

Bruce Ralston says move will ensure industry publicly accountable for unexplained prices increases

Roots and Blues online festival live tonight on Black Press Media

Tune in to Black Press Media to watch the festival live Aug. 14, 15 and 16

Man suffers serious injuries in bear attack in remote area near Lillooet

It was deemed a defensive attack, no efforts were made to locate the animal

Missed rent payments because of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

Each monthly instalment must be paid on the same date the rent is due

U.S.-Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September

‘We will continue to keep our communities safe,’ says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Most Read