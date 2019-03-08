Grand Forks Library reaches fundraising goal

The $84,000 will renovate the library washrooms for accessibility.

New accessible washrooms are in the cards for the Grand Forks and District Public Library, as the organization has reached its fundraising goal.

Following an “accessibility audit” last summer by the Rick Hansen Foundation, the library decided to undertake a fundraising campaign to renovate the library’s washrooms. While most of the library space passed the audit, the washrooms failed for their lack of accessibility to people with differing abilities, including library patrons with mobility issues.

The library raised a total of $84,000 for the project through a combination of grants and donations. According to library director Cari Lynn Gawletz, several thousand dollars came in through small community donations, and larger grants formed the base of the money raised.

Grants from the Rick Hansen Foundation, the BC Accessibility Grants Program, the BC Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, as well a donations from Ian and Rosemary Mottershead, the Allard Foundation, the Cowan Foundation, Gladys Floyd, and Capri Insurance all contributed towards the final total.

“We are replacing our current men’s and women’s stalled washrooms with four non-gendered, single-user units outfitted to modern accessibility standards,” Gawletz said. “We are excited for the opportunity this renovation will give us to reach more people in our community and to improve the safety and comfort of the building.”

Previous story
Community invited to Wendy Butterfield’s retirement

Just Posted

Whispers of Hope leases new kitchen location, residents petition

The new location is close to City Hall.

Grand Forks Library reaches fundraising goal

The $84,000 will renovate the library washrooms for accessibility.

Season ends for Grand Forks Border Bruins

The team lost four games in the best-of-seven first playoff round.

Bank armouring begins in South Ruckle

The rocks placed along the riverbank will prevent future erosion.

Column: A fond farewell to Grand Forks

Reporter Kate Saylors bids the paper goodbye after three years.

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canada ranks 59th based on share of women in elected legislatures

British Columbia’s legislative assembly has the highest female share in Canada with 38 per cent

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on International Women’s Day

‘Feminism — we must use this word because it means empowerment,’ says Lennox

McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Vancouver has lost 4 of last 5 games

Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79

Literary community responds to news of his passing

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

Most Read