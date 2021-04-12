Grand Forks’ Legion, sculptor partner to restore city cenotaph

— Saturday, April 10. Stood at the city cenotaph are (from left to right) Terry Doody, Past President at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 059, David Seven Deers, Grand Forks sculptor; Branch President Chantel Evers, Branch Treasurer Ralph White and Vice President Ken Cruickshank. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Grand Forks’ cenotaph shows an upside down torch. Photo: Laurie Tritschler The names of many of the fallen have been eaten away by the elements since the cenotaph was erected in 1921. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Part of the cenotaph’s inscription has been gouged by what appears to have been a pen knife. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The city’s cenotaph will be restored later this spring, according to Grand Forks’ Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 059).

The monument to the city’s war dead is showing its age. The names of the fallen have worn away to the point where many are scarcely legible today. Part of the inscription which reads “Their Names Shall Live Forever” has been gouged by a crude instrument, apparently in a botched attempt to bring the phrase back into relief.

Branch President Chantel Evers said the work will be done by sculptor David Seven Deers, whose son plans to serve in the Canadian military.

“The Legion appreciates the thought, care and expertise that David brings to the project,” she said.

Seven Deers said he offered his services at no cost to the city, which owns the cenotaph. He wanted to preserve the memory of the 55 soldiers, most recently Darrell Priede, who fought and died for those they left behind in Grand Forks.

It is not known when the cenotaph was last re-touched.

Seven Deers said he plans to begin work at the cenotaph later this spring.

