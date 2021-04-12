Grand Forks’ Legion, sculptor partner to restore city cenotaph

The city’s cenotaph will be restored later this spring, according to Grand Forks’ Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 059).
The monument to the city’s war dead is showing its age. The names of the fallen have worn away to the point where many are scarcely legible today. Part of the inscription which reads “Their Names Shall Live Forever” has been gouged by a crude instrument, apparently in a botched attempt to bring the phrase back into relief.
Branch President Chantel Evers said the work will be done by sculptor David Seven Deers, whose son plans to serve in the Canadian military.
“The Legion appreciates the thought, care and expertise that David brings to the project,” she said.
Seven Deers said he offered his services at no cost to the city, which owns the cenotaph. He wanted to preserve the memory of the 55 soldiers, most recently Darrell Priede, who fought and died for those they left behind in Grand Forks.
It is not known when the cenotaph was last re-touched.
Seven Deers said he plans to begin work at the cenotaph later this spring.
