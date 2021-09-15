Grand Forks Legion raising money for veterans

Branch 059 is meanwhile hoping for a full Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11

Branch 059 member Judy Pitcher (left) and Poppy Chairperson Sandra Doody hold up Remembrance Day signs outside the Grand Forks Royal Canadian Legion Wednesday, Sept. 15. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks’ Royal Canadian Legion is raising money by selling signs for Remembrance Day.

Sandra Doody, Poppy Chairperson at Branch 059, said proceeds will go to the Legion’s Poppy Trust Fund for Canadian veterans, their families and their communities.

At $15.95 apiece, the signs are meant to go up Friday, Oct 24, when Doody said Mayor Brian Taylor will be pinned with the first poppy of 2021.

Branch 059 is tentatively planning a traditional, pre-pandemic Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11, to be ushered in by a parade and an after-service lunch at the Legion hall. There will be a repeat of last year’s COVID-modified service if local COVID-19 cases remain anywhere near current levels, Doody said.

The latest public health order by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry allows for outdoor events of up to 5,000 people. The order, signed Friday, Sept. 10, says anyone who attends an outdoor event must show a BC Vaccine Card showing they’ve had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine starting Oct. 24.

Those and other restrictions are necessary because “large numbers of unvaccinated people” remain a strong source of viral transmission in their communities, Henry explained in her order.

Anyone interested in buying a sign is asked to contact Branch 059 by phone at 250-442-8400 or by email at rclbr59@gmail.com. Please note that calls will be answered between 2 and 6 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays.

