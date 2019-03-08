Grand Forks Legion donates to band program

The Grand Forks Legion was pleased to be able to help Grand Forks Secondary School band students on their way to Halifax recently. Pictured, Legion President Everett Baker presents a cheque for $500 to support the GFSS Concert Band on their trip to the Atlantic Festival of Music in Halifax. Pictured from L to R: Band student Marie Luise Flury, teacher Shannon Wolf, Everett Baker, and band students Danica Wolfram and Audrey Gunn. (Sandra Doody/Submitted)