The Grand Forks Legion was pleased to be able to help Grand Forks Secondary School band students on their way to Halifax recently. Pictured, Legion President Everett Baker presents a cheque for $500 to support the GFSS Concert Band on their trip to the Atlantic Festival of Music in Halifax. Pictured from L to R: Band student Marie Luise Flury, teacher Shannon Wolf, Everett Baker, and band students Danica Wolfram and Audrey Gunn. (Sandra Doody/Submitted)

Grand Forks Legion donates to band program

The band is headed to Halifax this spring.

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

