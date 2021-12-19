Grand Forks kids put on Nativity play in sub-zero temperatures

Mary and Joseph turned away at pretend Inn

The Virgin Mary eyes her husband Joseph as the Biblical couple heads for a make-believe Bethlehem at Grand Forks Gospel Chapel Saturday, Dec. 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Around 30 children put on an outdoor Nativity play at the Gospel Chapel Saturday, Dec. 18.

Roughly as many adults were in the audience in the church parking lot as the children braved a light but very cold flurry of snow.

The show went off without a hitch, despite the rather inclement weather.

IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks’ Santa parade spreads joy, Christmas cheer

READ MORE: ‘Free food given freely’ — Grand Forks supermarket, church team up to tackle hunger, food waste

A shepherd girl watches over her pretend flock. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Gospel Chapel’s Sunday School program normally hosts an indoor performance which Tebrinke wasn’t feasible amid COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We couldn’t do much inside, so we decided to bring the play outside,” she said.

Peels of laughter rang out as the Three Wise Men came out of the church leading a camel played by two boys in a lumpy burlap suit.

Three wise men come head westward, bearing gold, frankincense and myrrh for a newborn King. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

“It was great. It was so lovely!” said proud mom Kali Rudichuk, whose 10-year-old daughter Story played one of the shepherds.

Speaking to the Gazette after the 2 p.m. matinée, stage director Becky Tebrinke said she was well pleased with the cast. The production had gotten underway in early December, she said, adding that she’d run the kids through the show four times before the big day.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasGrand Forks